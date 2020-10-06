Unity Rally Thursday

An event being billed as a unity and peace rally is scheduled for Thursday, October 8 from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Bond County Board has given permission for the rally to be held on the courthouse lawn in Greenville.

Dan Sidwell of Pocahontas requested permission to use the courthouse grounds.

He advised retired U. S. Senator Glenn Poshard has been holding unity and peace rallies in Southern Illinois.

According to Sidwell, this is not a political event, and no political signs, banners or shirts will be allowed.

He said everyone is welcome to attend the rally. Poshard will speak about unity and peace.