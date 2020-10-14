Vandalia PD Offering Reward In Tractor Theft Investigations

The Vandalia Police Department is seeking the public’s help after thefts have been reported from two area tractor businesses in recent weeks.

Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray reports on September 25th, police took a report of a stolen John Deere X390 lawn mower. That same night there was also an attempted burglary at Midwest Tractor Sales in Vandalia. Chief Ray says an unknown suspect attempted to steal an Exmark Zero Turn mower, but was unsuccessful. On October 12th, Vandalia Police took another burglary report from Sloan Implement. Chief Ray says a suspect forced entry into a building and stole a John Deere Gator. Ray says police took another report from Midwest Tractor Sales that same night, this one concerning stolen tires and rims.

The investigation into the thefts is ongoing and Vandalia Police Department have announced a $1,000 reward through Crime Watchers for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Watchers at 283-1986. Callers can remain anonymous.