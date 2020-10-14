Vehicles Stolen & Found Tuesday

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department received reports Tuesday afternoon about stolen vehicles.

At 4:43 p.m., a call was received from a resident at Royal Lake who reported a 1988 Suzuki motorcycle had been stolen. It has not been recovered.

About an hour later, a deputy was sent to Pocahontas.

A Pocahontas resident advised his 2008 Buick car had been stolen off the Funderburk’s Gas & Diner lot along West Johnson Street.

As the deputy was investigating that incident, he discovered a 2005 Saturn car parked on the same lot. After checking the vehicle identification number in the police system, it was learned the Saturn vehicle had been stolen in St. Louis.

As of late Wednesday morning, the car owned by the Pocahontas man had not been recovered.

Chief Deputy Josh Hill told WGEL it is not believed the motorcycle theft in Royal Lake, and the stolen cars in Pocahontas are related.