Walker Joins The FNB Community Bank

Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker is making a career move.

At Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, it was announced Walker’s final day with the city will be Friday.

The Greenville native has been hired as manager of the Greenville branch for The FNB Community Bank. His duties at the bank begin Monday.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey announced Walker’s resignation at the council meeting. Willey said he is putting together a plan for moving forward and noted the city will be divvying up Walker’s responsibilities. He thanked Walker for his hard work and accomplishments.

Click below to hear his comments:

Walker has been economic development director four years.

Mike Radliff, president and CEO of The FNB Community Bank, said Bill is a great example of the “hometown people with hometown spirit’ philosophy of The FNB.

As branch manager, Walker will work with staff to serve the needs of customers and build new relationships in the community.

Bill Walker has been very involved in his community, currently serving as a board member of the Bond County CEO, Unit 2 Academic Foundation, Bond County Fourth Fest and Greenville Tourism Committee. He was formerly a member of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board.