Weston To Be Sentenced December 17

Sentencing is scheduled for December 17 in the Fayette County case of Shelby Weston, age 45, from Missouri.

In a bench trial, Judge Kimberly Koester found Weston guilty of grooming, traveling to meet a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography. The charges date back to March of 2017.

Judge Koester found Weston not guilty of four counts of possession of child pornography depicting a victim under the age of 13.

The judge granted the state’s motion to have Weston’s bond revoked. The defendant is being held in the Fayette County Jail, pending sentencing on the four felony charges.