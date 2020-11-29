29 New COVID Cases, 1 Death Announced Friday

The Bond County Health Department announced 29 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday. That covers the time span of Thursday and Friday.

That brings the county total to date to 769 positive cases.

Of that number, 100 COVID-positive individuals are currently isolated. 197 of their close contacts are currently in quarantine.

The report Friday also included another death, bringing the total for Bond County to 11 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 27,544 tests have been administered in Bond County.