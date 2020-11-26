47,147 Deer Harvested In Opening Weekend

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 47,147 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season Nov. 20-22 compared with 50,173 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2019. Illinois’ seven-day Firearm Deer Season will conclude Dec. 3-6.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season, Dec. 11-13;

Late-Winter Antlerless-Only Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021;

CWD Deer Season (in select counties only), Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021;

and

Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 17. 2021 (archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 3-6 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season).

For more details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx.

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2020 season, and comparable totals for 2019, is below.