The Bond County Health Department has issued new COVID-statistics, announcing 97 new positive cases identified between Saturday, November 7, and Wednesday, November 11.

That brings the county total to date to 740.

Of that number, 98 COVID-positive individuals are currently in isolation and 190 of their close contacts are quarantined. One person is currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Ten people have died in Bond County from the virus since the pandemic began in March.