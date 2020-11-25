AFHM Railroad To Run This Holiday Season

The American Farm Heritage Museum at Greenville is ready for the Christmas holiday.

This year’s light display will be drive-through only from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly November 27 through December 31.

Dave Kessinger, from the railroad group, said train rides will be available from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Once again, the train is in operation the Saturdays of November 28 and December 5, 12 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets, at $5 per person, can only be obtained on line at AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com. Children two and under ride free.

Kessinger said the railroad volunteers are always doing work on the train system. Volunteers are restoring three more locomotives and have five other cars slated for restoration.

Information about the light display and train rides and tickets are available at AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com.