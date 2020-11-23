AMVETS Honor Veterans In Long Term Care

The AMVETS Post 140 Veterans Christmas Program had to be altered this year due to COVID-19.

Because residents were unable to leave their rooms, AMVET John Gillard, program coordinator, delivered gifts to Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for distribution to the veterans in the facility. They also received a patriotic decorated cupcake.

Veterans honored were James Grueter, Ron Kautz, Merle Kluthe and Frankie Jones from the Army and U.S. Air Force veterans Lenas Hilmes and Henry Hott.

Hannah Konrad, activity director at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, made sure the AMVETS gifts were delivered to the veterans.