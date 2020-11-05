Bond County COVID Cases Near 600

The Bond County Health Department is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total for this week to 52 new cases in Bond County. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen a total of 596 cases.

59 COVID-positive individuals are currently in isolation and 181 of their close contacts are quarantined.

One individual is currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

10 people have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

The total number of tests administered in the county is 24,707.