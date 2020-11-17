Bond County High Schools Address Status Of Basketball

The two school boards in Bond County talked at their Monday night meetings about basketball for school teams.

At the current time, the Illinois High School Association board has told schools to proceed with basketball, with the final decision by district boards, while the Illinois Department of Public Health and the governor have placed basketball at a high risk level and is against playing during the current COVID pandemic.

The IHSA Board meets Thursday to discuss the matter. The state department of health and governor’s office have been invited to attend and join in on the discussion.

Per current IHSA guidelines, high school boys and girls basketball teams were able to begin practicing on Monday, but scrimmaging was not allowed. Bond County Unit 2 high school teams practiced. Mulberry Grove’s did not.

After a lengthy discussion Monday night, with the parents of athletes present in addition to athletes, the Bond County Unit 2 board approved a motion regarding basketball.

Board Secretary Nate Prater read the motion, which was to proceed with the high school and junior high boys and girls basketball seasons according to the guidelines set forth by the IHSA and IESA until further instruction is given or additional information is received. The motion called for participants to sign a waiver and follow additional guidelines set forth by the district, which may or may not include guidelines from the local health authority.

The motion was unanimously approved and was followed by applause from the audience.

Prater was asked how the motion changes what is occurring now. He believes it opens practices for scrimmaging.

Superintendent Wes Olson said he still has to interpret the motion and will consult with the district attorney.

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 board is waiting to see what comes out of Thursday’s IHSA meeting. Members indicated they would like teams to play, but they want to see if anything changes at the association’s meeting.