Bond County Native Murdered In Decatur

A Bond County native was shot to death in a Decatur store over the weekend.

The Decatur Herald-Review reports 63 year old John M. Betscher, who was originally from Greenville and attended Unit 2 High School, was shot multiple times Saturday evening in a liquor and convenience store he owned.

WAND TV in Decatur repots investigators have identified a style of vehicle they are looking for, but don’t have a suspect yet. They are appealing to the public for information in the investigation.

A large crowd gathered outside the store to hold a vigil in honor of Betscher Sunday night.