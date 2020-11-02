Bond County Races In Tuesday Election

Three races are on the Bond County ballot for county offices Tuesday.

Democrat Incumbent Dora Mann is seeking election to the position of state’s attorney. She was appointed state’s attorney in late 2018, after serving 15 years as county assistant state’s attorney.

Mann is opposed by Republican B. Marshall Hilmes. He entered the race this past summer after finishing third out of three candidates in the Clinton County primary election for the Republican nomination for state’s attorney.

Hilmes has practiced law over 14 years.

The state’s attorney winner will get a four-year term.

A two-year unexpired term is on the ballot for Bond County treasurer.

Current treasurer, Republican Colleen Camp was appointed to the position last December, after the resignation of Mark Robertson.

Camp is opposed by Democrat Melissa Marti, who ran for the same office in 2018.

Two men are running for the Bond County Board District 3 seat. They are Incumbent Democrat Eldon Young and Republican Jacob Rayl. District 3 is located in the northwest part of Bond County.

Running without opposition are Rex Catron for circuit clerk, Georgia Shank for supervisor of assessments, Anthony Brooks for coroner, and Frank Lucco and Adam Boudouris for county board.