Bryan Waugh Promoted To Greenville PD Sergeant

Bryan Waugh has begun his new position as sergeant for the Greenville Police Department

He fills the position previously held by Deb Keserauskis, who retired last week.

Waugh graduated from Greenville University with a criminal justice degree in 2015. He was an intern with the Greenville department a short time before starting as a full-time officer in March of 2017.

Waugh is currently a member of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Before being promoted to sergeant, he was the Greenville department’s investigator.

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners met recently and selected Waugh from the top of the promotion list to be the next sergeant.

Waugh joins Stefan Neece as the two sergeants on the Greenville Police Department.