Budget Work Continues For County Board

Meeting last week in special session, the Bond County Board addressed the budget which goes into effect December 1.

The main focus was the general fund, which had a deficit of $359,000 when the board began its discussion last Thursday.

After learning from County Treasurer Colleen Camp that the county was in line to receive federal COVID CARES money, the board decided to apply the anticipated $316,000 to the general fund. To make up the rest of the deficit, it was a consensus of board members to adjust projected revenues in other general fund line items.

The board meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and is expected to approve the Fiscal 2021 budget.

The county board also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Village of Sorento to place radio communications equipment from the sheriff’s department on the village’s water tower.

The county had been paying an individual in the Sorento area to use a tower, but Sorento will allow the county to use its water tower at no charge.