Burn Ban In Effect TFN

Fire protection districts in Bond County have been kept busy over the past few days with several brush fires and controlled burn situations that grew out of control.

That, coupled with the continued dry weather, gusty winds, and low humidity, have led to Bond County fire chiefs collectively issuing a burn ban for Bond County. That calls for no outdoor burning of any kind to be conducted in the county until further notice.

The coverage areas for some fire districts extend into surrounding counties – those areas covered by Bond County based districts are also under the ban.