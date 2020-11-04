Camp On Election As Treasurer

Bond County voters elected a treasurer in Tuesday’s General Election.

Incumbent Republican Colleen Camp won the two-year unexpired term over Democrat Melissa Marti. Camp received nearly 60 percent of the votes.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to Camp, who said she was very pleased to receive a victory in her first county-wide race. She said she appreciated the voter’s confidence and noted how tough it can be to run an election.

Click below to hear more:

Camp was appointed Bond County treasurer in late 2019 and took the oath of office on January 2, 2020. She replaced Mark Robertson, who resigned after being elected in 2018.