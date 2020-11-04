Camp On Election As Treasurer

Bond County voters elected a treasurer in Tuesday’s General Election.

Incumbent Republican Colleen Camp won the two-year unexpired term over Democrat Melissa Marti. Camp received nearly 60 percent of the votes.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to Camp, who said she was very pleased to receive a victory in her first county-wide race. She said she appreciated the voter’s confidence and noted how tough it can be to run an election.

Camp was appointed Bond County treasurer in late 2019 and took the oath of office on January 2, 2020. She replaced Mark Robertson, who resigned after being elected in 2018.

