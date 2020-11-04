Cargill Grant For LRCF

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation in Bond County has received a donation from the Cargill Cares Committee.

The $5,000 grant was recently presented by Mike and Diane Bingham to Jane Wilhite, member of the foundation board. Diane is also a board member.

The Binghams contract and sell some of their grain through Cargill and nominated the Rhodes Cancer Foundation for the program.

Cargill’s charitable giving department donated the $5,000, due to COVID-19, to help offset its adverse effect on the foundation’s fundraising.

Cargill’s program provides support to non-profit and non-governmental organizations that serve communities in which the company has a presence.

Founded in 2014, the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation provides financial assistance to Bond County residents battling cancer.