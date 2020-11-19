City Holiday Decorations Contest

The City of Greenville is excited to sponsor a holiday decorations and lighting contest during December for residents and businesses.

Tourism Director Jes Adam said 2020 was robbed of a lot of normalcy and he hopes this contest will reignite some joy. You can register to participate at GreenvilleIllinois.com. Decorations should be up and ready to be viewed by December 1. There will be a residential winner and a business winner, plus a fan favorite. Each of those will win $50 in BoCo Bucks, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce gift certificate program.

One registered participant will be randomly selected to receive a $50 credit on their City of Greenville water bill.

In addition to online, residents can visit the Municipal Building to register.

Adam also invites area residents to go out and see the displays. He hopes families enjoy it and that it can also be a tourist attraction. If you have a smartphone and the Google maps app, you can take a navigated tour of all participating homes.

A hard copy list of participating addresses will be available at the Greenville Municipal Building and at GreenvilleIllinois.com starting December 1.

For more information call the city at 664-1644 or e-mail the tourism director at jadam@GreenvilleIllinois.com.