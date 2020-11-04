Clinton County Voters Elect State’s Attorney, Board Members

72.64% of registered voters in Clinton County turned out to cast ballots in the General Election. That’s 19,242 ballots cast out of a possible 26,491.

Clinton County voters elected Republican Doug Gruenke as State’s Attorney. Gruenke defeated Democrat challenger, Janice Pulver-Lewis, with 13,952 votes, or 72.51% of the vote total. Pulver-Lewis received 4,897 votes.

Several county board seats were on the ballot in Clinton County.

In District 2, Democrat Dennis Middendorff was elected with 2,316 votes, over the 1,487 received by his opponent, independent Marilyn Rich.

In District 3, Republican Michael G. Strieker won with 3,443 votes, compared to Democrat Robert Brandkamp’s 796.

In District 5, Republican Bruce Rapien won with 2,812 votes, over Democrat Larry Green who received 941 votes.

Also in District 5, James White, a Republican, won with 2,738 votes. He won an unexpired two-year term. His opponent, Democrat Darcy Ann Wolf, received 978 votes.

In the Presidential race, Clinton County voters favored the Trump/Pence ticket, with 14,264 votes, compared to 4,459 votes for Biden/Harris.

Clinton County voters also disapproved of the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution, which would have allowed higher taxes for those with higher incomes. 15,254 voted against the measure, with 3,227 votes in favor.

Vote totals are unofficial until the canvas.