Come Home For Christmas In Greenville November 28

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is planning this year’s Come Home For Christmas event for Saturday, November 28.

The theme is “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

The celebration will include some of the favorite activities from past years, modified favorites and new features.

Children will be able to visit Santa Claus at the Peoples State Bank drive-through in downtown Greenville. There will be a Christmas Tree Decorating Contest and auction to raise funds for the courthouse Christmas lights.

The 144th Army Band will perform at the SMART Center.

The Lighted Christmas Parade will be an expansion of last year’s version with lighted floats parked throughout the city.