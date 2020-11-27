County Board Approves Permits

At its most recent meeting, the Bond County Board approved the issuance of special use permits for two new businesses.

One went to Dale Lappe III for a gun shop in Section 29 of Tamalco Township.

County Zoning Administrator Ed Doll told the board Lappe wants to buy and sell guns on the Internet.

The permit was approved, contingent on the applicant receiving all state and federal certification.

The other special use permit was granted to Justin Pranaitis (pra-night-us) for a banquet/events facility in Section 34 in LaGrange Township, off Embry Lane.

Pranaitis agreed to erect a fence on his property.

The applicant told the county board the plan is for the facility to be open only on Saturdays.

The Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals recommended the two special use permits be allowed.