County Board Chair Encourages COVID Precautions

Bond County Board Chairman Wes Pourchot recently reached out to the citizens of Bond County, encouraging them to take proper COVID-19 precautions.

Pourchot said he would like to see people make a better effort to wear masks and social distance. He said he believes people have “COVID fatigue” and are no longer thinking of other people and trying to protect them.

Bond County is part of Metro East Region 4, and higher COVID-19 numbers have led to business restrictions in the area.