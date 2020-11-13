County Closer To New Ambulance Service

Bond County appears close to having a new ambulance service provider.

Thursday afternoon, the Special Service District ambulance board met and heard from Ethan Bouser, a representative of the Rural Med service in Fayette County.

Bouser talked about how Rural Med would cover Bond County with ambulance service. The Special Service District includes all of Bond County, except that area covered by the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District.

The county recently ended its ambulance service contract with HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

Bouser said Rural Med would follow the previous service’s arrangement, with the county providing the ambulances and maintenance for them.

Bouser reported the company’s plan is to provide two dedicated Advanced Life Support ambulances, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, based in Greenville, plus one basic life support ambulance.

After a brief executive session to discuss a contract, the SSD board made no motion. State’s Attorney Dora Mann was directed to prepare a proposed contract with Rural Med.

The SSD Board has another meeting this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.