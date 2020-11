On Friday, the Bond County Health Department announced 17 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to date to 879.

Of that number, 106 COVID-positive individuals are now in isolation and 184 of their close contacts are quarantined.

As of Friday afternoon, two individuals with COVID were hospitalized.

Again, as of Friday, 11 people have passed away from the coronavirus in Bond County since the pandemic began.

A total of 29,007 tests have been administered in the county.