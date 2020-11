The Bond County Health Department announced seven new positive COVID-19 cases Monday. That brings the county to-date total to 886.

79 COVID-positive individuals are currently in isolation and 179 of their close contacts are in quarantine.

Two people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus in Bond County. 11 have died in Bond County as a result of the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 29,784 tests have been administered in the county.