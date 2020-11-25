COVID-19 Presents Challenges For Unit 2

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson released a COVID 19 report on Tuesday, as students and staff members went on their Thanksgiving break.

Olson advised the past week has been a challenge for the district, as several staff and students have been quarantined and there have been positive cases.

According to the superintendent, increased cases and quarantines make it a challenge to staff certain areas of operations.

He wrote, “Fortunately, we were able to stay in our current format and get to this milestone of Thanksgiving break. He added the rest of November and December will be challenging to keep everyone healthy and engaged in whatever learning format they are in.

As of Tuesday, Unit 2 had 24 staff members and 138 students in quarantine. The number of positive COVID 19 cases, since August 1, have been 42 staff members and 53 students.

Superintendent Olson thanked the teachers, administrators and support staff for keeping the buildings going and for what they have done for all students. He noted their willingness to adapt to challenges, in support of the students, has been tremendous.

Olson also commended the families and community partners for what they have done during this situation.

The superintendent urges everyone to stay safe and adhere to health recommendations.