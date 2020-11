The Bond County Health Department announced a single-day increase of 47 COVID-19 cases Friday.

That brings the total positive cases in the county to 643 since the pandemic began.

76 people are currently in isolation with another 181 of their close contacts in quarantine.

One individual is currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Bond County’s death total is holding steady at 10 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 25,281 tests have been administered in the county.