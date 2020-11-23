COVID Mitigations Require Change In Library Services

New statewide COVID-19 mitigations in Illinois have led to changes being made in the operations at the Greenville Public Library.

The library had been allowing patrons in the building by appointment. That has now ended.

Library Director Jo Keillor said it’s now back to curbside services.

“The Greenville Public Library returned to curbside delivery only on Friday, November 20,” Keillor said. “As a major source of accurate information, the library is choosing to exemplify proper health and safety precautions.” She referenced another library director who said their library chose to be the headlights, not the taillights as far as leadership in the pandemic.

Books for curbside delivery can be ordered online or by calling the library. Copies, printing, and faxing services can be ordered.

Those with questions can call the library at 664-3115.