Drainage Work On Summer Avenue In Greenville

Work is underway on Summer Avenue in Greenville, from Third to Fourth streets, to improve drainage.

At its last meeting, the Greenville City Council took action to proceed with the work, which will include concrete curb and guttering and asphalting that section.

The road is located immediately north of the new Dollar General store.

Dollar General is paying for the curb and guttering on the south side of the road, plus a sidewalk behind it.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey gave the council four options for the project and the council chose the one which will totally take care of the street and drainage. The city’s cost for the asphalt work, and the curb and guttering on the north side of the street was estimated at $88,542. It will be paid out of the Downtown TIF Fund.

Willey told WGEL, concrete for the curbs should be poured soon. Once that is completed, the city will contact the asphalt company to see when that work can be done, weather permitting.