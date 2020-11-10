Fatal Accident In Fayette County

A Sparta, IL, man was issued several citations following an accident that claimed the life of his passenger Monday morning in Fayette County.

According to Illinois State Police, 26 year old Evan Dotson, of Sparta, was traveling south on Rt. 185 about a half mile north of 500 East in Fayette County Monday at 10:45 AM. A second vehicle, driven by 43 year old Jesse Rosenberger was traveling north at the same location. Dotson fell asleep and ran off the road to the right, then overcorrected and crossed the center line, striking a trailer being pulled by Rosenberger’s vehicle. Dotson’s truck then left the roadway to the left, entered a ditch, and struck a tree.

The passenger in Dotson’s vehicle, 47 year old Chad Kinstler, also of Sparta, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Dotson was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threating injuries. Rosenberger, the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The roadway was closed for about 5 hours during the investigation.

Evan Dotson was cited for alleged Improper Lane Usage, Driving While Fatigued, No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Wear Seatbelt by Driver, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.