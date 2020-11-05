Fatal Accidents In Madison & Montgomery Counties

A Vandalia man was killed in an accident near Hamel Wednesday.

State Police report 37 year old Skyler L. Henson, of Vandalia, was riding a motorcycle eastbound on IL Rt. 140 at Legion Drive, west of Hamel in Madison County, Wednesday just after 8:15 PM. 57 year old James D. Reagan, of Edwardsville, was westbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Henson crossed the center line of the roadway and into Reagan’s path. The two vehicles collided head-on. Henson was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

A man from Girard, IL, was pronounced deceased at the scene following an accident on I-55 in Montgomery County Wednesday.

The accident occurred at 5:20 AM on southbound Interstate 55, west of Raymond.

State police say 56 year old John B. Barnes, of Girard, was southbound and a vehicle driven by 36 year old Michael C. Hegger, was stopped on the shoulder for an unknown reason. Hegger was pulling back onto the interstate and was struck from behind by Barnes.

Barnes was pronounced deceased on the scene and Hegger refused medical treatment.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to each accident and their investigations continue.