FNB Announces October Students Of The Month

The FNB Community Bank has selected its first recipients of the new school year for Student of the Month honor. Normally the award program begins in September, but due to a variety of COVID-19 restrictions that most schools operated under, the decision was made to launch this year’s Student of the Month in October. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. The October Students of the Month are:

Jarek Wehrle, Vandalia High School, nominated by Greta Krueger (pictured above)

Addie Eddy, Ramsey High School, nominated by Kayla Tipsword

Matt Evans, Patoka High School, nominated by Christine Meng

Noel Lyon, Greenville High School, nominated by Mary Stice

Ty Bauer, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Chad Nelson

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans. This is the third year FNB has coordinated the recognition program.