Gaffner To Seek Re-Election As Mayor

There will be a race for Greenville mayor in the spring election.

When the municipal building opened Monday morning, incumbent Mayor Alan Gaffner and George Barber were there to submit their petitions.

Barber announced this past summer his plan to run.

Gaffner did not make an announcement until filing his paperwork Monday.

He has been mayor the past 18 years and as a Greenville native believes he brings a lot to the position. He said as a lifelong resident he has an understanding of the history of the community and how it’s grown and changed over the years.

Before becoming mayor in 2002, Gaffner served as a councilman 13 years.

He believes his experience in city government is a big asset. He said it’s been especially helpful in dealing with the unexpected developments associated with COVID-19 this year.

The current mayor admitted he has a real affection for his home town. He said it’s been home to his parents, him and his wife, and their children. He said he’s had job offers that would have taken him away, but his family has always felt led to remain in Greenville.

Gaffner is employed by The Alden Network of Long-Term Care. He and his wife, Lori, are the parents of three grown children.

The spring election is April 6.