Greenville Masonic Lodge Presents Builders Awards

Greenville Masonic Lodge #245 presented its annual Builder Awards to two local men on Friday afternoon, October 30 during their final “Porktober Fest” cookout at their lodge on East College Avenue in Greenville.

Recipient of the Lodge Builder Award, which is given to a local member, was Robert Ellsworth. Ellsworth has been a member for 24 years, 19 as Treasurer of the Greenville Lodge. Ellsworth was cited for his hard work and extra dedication to helping the local organization. According to Ryan D’Arcy, Master of the Greenville Lodge, “Robert’s efforts have been a big part of sustaining our lodge for the past several years. He truly deserves this award for all he’s done.”

The Community Builders Award was given to John Goldsmith, curator of the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. Goldsmith was cited for his dedication to the community and work with many local organizations. Goldsmith not only founded the DeMoulin Museum, which has helped preserve fraternal history along with items from the local factory; but has given much time and effort to several community groups to help raise money for charities and local events. “John is almost synonymous with Greenville. His efforts have benefitted countless groups and people over the years,” stated D’Arcy.

The Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Illinois encourages local lodges each year to recognize people who have gone out of their way to build a better lodge or local community. The Community Builders Award recipient does not need to be a freemason. This is the second year that Greenville Lodge has given these two awards.