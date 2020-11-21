Greenville Masons Make Two Donations

Greenville Masonic Lodge #245 presented checks recently to the Bond County Food Pantry and the Bond Blessing Box.

The donations were made using part of the proceeds from the Mason’s Porktober fundraiser in October.

Pictured above are Worshipful Master Ryan D’Arcy presenting a check to Jill Ohnesorge of the Bond County Senior Center and below, D’Arcy presenting to Pastor Curtis Flake of Greenville United Methodist Church for the Bond Blessing Box.

D’Arcy noted that the lodge hopes to continue contributing to the community as much as possible and to continue to live out the ideals of love the Masons strive for.