Greenville Mayor & Council Candidates

The filing deadline for the upcoming 2021 spring election ended Monday afternoon for the City of Greenville.

A mayor and two councilmen will be elected by voters on April 6.

Monday afternoon, a woman filed for both the position of mayor and city council. She is Zion Le Grand.

Greenville City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson told WGEL a candidate cannot run for two offices, so Le Grand would have five days to withdraw as a candidate from one or the other.

Late Tuesday morning, City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson announced that Le Grand withdrew her petition for councilman. She remains a candidate for mayor.

With Le Grand, there are three candidates for mayor. They are incumbent Alan Gaffner, George Barber and Le Grand.

The candidates for the two councilman positions are currently incumbent Kyle Littlefield, Dennis Warren, and Ivan Estevez.

All terms are for four years.

Due to the population of Greenville, the filing dates for the spring election were different than for other municipalities.

Petition filings for villages, school boards and the park district board will be December 14 through December 21.