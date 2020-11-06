This year’s Greenville Public Library Family Reading Night will be different this year due to COVID-19. There will not be a gathering at the library for the November 19 event.

Library Director Jo Keillor said November 19 is the Illinois State Library’s annual family reading night, with a theme of “Dig Deeper; Read, Investigate, Discover”. Families are encouraged to read a book together. Afterwards, you can turn in a form by Friday, November 20, and five participating families will be selected randomly to receive a gift. One entry per family.

You’ll find the form below and it can also be downloaded on the City of Greenville website.

For more information, call the Greenville Public Library at 664-3115.