Greenville Public Works October Report

With the leaves falling quickly off the trees, the City of Greenville’s public works employees were busy vacuuming them.

Superintendent Bill Grider’s October report shows nearly 104 man hours were spent on leaf pick up.

Employees spent 153 hours on brush trimming, pickup, and disposal, and tree trimming.

There were 70 man hours spent for rock spreading, cold material patching, oil and chipping, and shoulder and ditch work.

Fifty three hours went toward water meter and water leak repairs, with 43 hours for city beautification and flower pot maintenance.

Workers spent 17 hours addressing banner and flag maintenance and dealing with Christmas lights.

The street sweeper was on the road nearly 26 hours last month.