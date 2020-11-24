Health Board Approves Raises, COVID Facility

In their meeting Monday night, the Bond County Board of Health voted to provide a 3% salary increase to all full-time and part-time health department staff, effective with the county’s new fiscal year.

The board also voted to move forward with the erection of a drive through COVID-19 testing and vaccination facility, to be constructed by The Korte Company. The cost of the building is $65,000 and additional related expenses for site preparation, road construction, and various other items were approved up to $35,000.

The health department’s administrative contract with Clinton County Health Department was extended through January 30, 2021. The Clinton County department is currently onboarding a full-time administrator and has requested additional time as that individual is trained.