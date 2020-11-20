Henry L. Detmer, 79, of St. Rose passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, after a two-year battle with melanoma.

Henry was born August 16, 1941 in Breese, IL, the son of the late Joseph and Marie (Tebbe) Detmer. On June 24, 1982 he married Patricia (Richter) Holtgrave in Miami, OK.

Henry is survived by his wife; daughter Jenny (Brandon) Knobeloch of Germantown; grandchildren Olivia Luna and Jack Henry Knobeloch; bonus children Diane (Larry) Hempen of Carlyle, Barb Portugal (David McEvilly), Phyllis (George) Marron, and Bob Holtgrave of Highland, Elaine (Vern) Holtgrave and Gerry (Kent) Fehrmann of Breese; bonus grandchildren Ashley (Dustin) Johannes, Justin (Sammy) Hempen, Jordan (special friend Kristal Litteken) Hempen, Misty, Billy, and Logan Holtgrave, Patrick (Robin Richardson) Holtgrave, Chris Holtgrave, Amber (Tony) Moore, Kendra, Bryant, Dillon, and Jean Luc Fehrmann, Tommy and Ella Marron, and Madison and Wesley Holtgrave, and eight bonus great grandchildren; siblings Judy Schrage of Breese, Norma (Richard) Rothengass and Jerry (Lynn) Detmer of Aviston, Francis “Butch” (Irene) Detmer and Linda (Bob) Grapperhaus of Shattuc, and Bob (Helen) Detmer of St. Rose; brothers and sistersin-law Mary Revermann, Charlie Richter, Jim (Mary Jane) Richter, Joanie Richter, Martha Richter, Beatrice Richter, and Marilyn (Mike) Thole of Breese, Ben (Doris) Richter of Aviston, Marti (Vic) Billhartz of Bowling Green, KY, Judy (Mark) Richter of Highland, and Mike (Sue) Richter of Germantown. He is also survived by his former daughters-in-law Sheila Holtgrave and Kara Holtgrave, a former son-in-law, Jim Portugal, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Henry served in the U.S. Army in the 1960’s and received an Honorable Hardship Discharge, before returning home to take over his family’s farm upon his father’s passing. Subsequently he worked for St. Rose Township (22 years), Hilmes Excavating (8 years), and the Clinton County Highway Department (13 years), retiring in July 2006 after ultimately spending a total of 35 years plowing snow. Henry was the ultimate tinkerer, spending many hours in his shed; there was nothing he could not repair. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, teaching his beloved chocolate lab, Etta, many tricks, and passing on his shenanigans to Livy and Jack. Henry will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his fantastic storytelling, which you never quite knew how factual the stories were. He enjoyed socializing at Bill’s Place and Liz’s (then Pat’s, then Tina’s) Tavern drinking Busch beers and shooting the bull with friends and family. In addition to his numerous grandkids and great grandkids, Henry was like a bonus grandpa to all his wife’s babysitting kids. Henry was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and a former member of the St. Rose Development Club, Volunteer Fire Department, and Men’s Sodality.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his bonus son, Daniel “Whitey” Holtgrave; sisters, Mary Jane Linnemann Albers and Caroline Draper; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Regina Richter; brothers-in-law Hank Linnemann, Alex Schrage, Wayne Draper, Paul “Bandy” Richter, Frank Richter, Joe “Brownie” Richter, and Kenny Revermann.

Due to COVID, a private family funeral mass will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be made to Clinton County Relay for Life, Clinton County Humane Society, or to the donor’s choice and may be mailed to Moss Funeral Home, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.