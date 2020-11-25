Holy Family Hospital Chief Medical Officer On Holiday Gatherings

As we get to Thanksgiving and the holiday season, COVID-19 remains on the minds of everyone.

Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, said we should all do everything we can to minimize the amount of people in a group. He said many exposures have happened in family settings where people assume they are safe.

He reminded hand washing is always important and masking and social distancing are key.

He said everyone should also get a flu vaccination this year so you don’t get both viruses together.

Complete information about COVID 19 is available on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website at www.dph.illinois.gov.