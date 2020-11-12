HSHS Medical Group Welcomes General Surgeon

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Jesse Hanisch, MD, PhD, general surgeon, to their medical team. Dr. Hanisch sees patients at HSHS Medical Group General Surgery – Greenville, located at 101 Healthcare Dr. in Greenville, Illinois.

As a skilled general surgeon, Dr. Hanisch offers the following:

Appendectomy

Breast surgery

Colon resection

Gallbladder removal

Hemorrhoidectomy

Hernia repair

Skin cancer surgery

Small bowel resection

Wound care

Dr. Hanisch earned his Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences, with Distinction, from University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. He received his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. As a medical student, he was selected for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Research Scholars Program at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. As an HHMI Research Scholar, Dr. Hanisch investigated the complex genetic etiology of Type 2 diabetes using functional genomics. He was able to continue his diabetes research and earn a PhD for his findings through a partnership with the NIH and Georgetown University before returning to medical school. Dr. Hanisch then completed a general surgery residency at Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Hanisch is a candidate member of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES). He is certified in Fundamentals of Endoscopic Surgery and Fundamentals of Laparoscopic Surgery by SAGES and the American College of Surgeons.

To learn more about Dr. Hanisch and other HSHS Medical Group specialists, visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org. For referral information, call 618-664-9831.