KC Board Approves Lease Proposal, Campus Improvements

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, November 23, 2020, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Louis Kalert (Centralia), and Jim Mason (Breese). Jim Beasley (Centralia) was absent.

The board approved the recommendation for developing a long-term lease proposal between Kaskaskia College and the YMCA of Fayette County. At the September Board of Trustees meeting, KC President George Evans and college administration met with Ben Frazier, CEO of YMCA of Fayette County, to listen to expansion opportunities. The YMCA of Fayette County expressed interest in leasing five acres of property that adjoins the Vandalia Education Center.

The YMCA would use the land for sports fields and parking lots. The board expects to review a finalized proposal at a future Spring 2021 board meeting.

Additionally, the board:

Approved a new insurance premium contract associated with procuring property, casualty, and related insurance coverages with Kane Insurance Agency of Salem, IL.

Awarded the bid for the greenhouse removal to Hails Excavating of Texico, IL.

Approved replacement of the elevator power unit in the Library Building. (Protection Health and Safety Project).

Approved the purchase of the Colleague Self-Service Financial Aid Software, which will allow students to complete financial aid documentation remotely and securely.

Awarded the bid for the purchase of a Speedy Cutter-Laser to JBH Technologies of Glenview, IL.

In personnel issues, the Board of Trustees:

Approved the hiring of Rachel Hartmann for the Academic Center for Excellence Library Specialist position.

Approved a position promotion for Maria Zimmermann from her role as a Payroll Specialist to Lead Payroll Specialist.

Approved the recommendation of increasing the Paramedicine Program Coordinator position from 30 hours per week to full-time, 40 hours per week.

Approved the restructure of the Culinary Services Specialist position to a Food Services Manager position.

Approved the creation of a Title III grant-funded, full-time Instructional Designer position.

Approved the posting of a new grant-funded, full-time position of Serving Students with an Equity Lens (SEALs) Career and Academic Advisor.

The board accepted the retirement of Bonnies Huels, Sociology professor, effective May 31, 2021. The board also accepted resignations from Johnny Matthews, chief information officer, and accounting program coordinator David Michael, who was recently elected Auditor for Madison County.

In closing, KC President George Evans thanked the staff and faculty at Kaskaskia College for their hard work and diligence during the fall semester. Additionally, he encouraged all members to support local businesses during these trying times, as much of the support the college receives is from local businesses and industries.