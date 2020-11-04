KC Board Reduces Levy Again

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees has reduced the district’s tax levy again.

Meeting in late October, the board set next year’s levy at 57 cents per $100 assessed valuation. It is the fourth straight year the college board has reduced one or more of its tax levies.

The 57-cent rate equates to about $190 annually on a home valued at $100,000.

The board also approved the state recommendation to levy an equity tax. Illinois authorizes the tax so K.C. can be funded at a level comparable to other community colleges in the state.

Also passed by the trustees was the abatement of the levy for the bonds used to construct the college’s Fitness Center.

