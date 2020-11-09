KC Dedicates New Student Loft To Geary Family

Kaskaskia College celebrated the renovation to its student lounge area located above the college’s student center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 6. The renovation project was fully funded via private donations from the Geary Family. Current and future Kaskaskia College students will benefit from the Geary Family’s generosity for years to come. In honor of their gift, the college officially re-named the area the “Geary Student Loft.”

“This project has been two years in the making,” said Kaskaskia College President George Evans. “I want to thank Arline Geary and the Geary Family for their generosity and everyone who has been a part of this project. I especially want to recognize and thank KC alumnus Collin Bierman and KC Professor Rob Jervis, as they were the initial designers of the loft and laid the groundwork to get us here today.”

The college and Poettker Construction of Breese, IL, began finalizing the project’s scope in March. Students expressed a need for a modern, relaxing space to gather and study via surveys and student forums. The renovated loft features several new unique areas that may be utilized for studying, socialization, watching television, or gaming.

In October, Kaskaskia College hosted the Geary Family for a small luncheon, giving a preview of the loft’s new functionalities.

The college is also planning additional renovations to the student patio in Spring 2021.