KC Grants To Assist Students & Improve Buildings

Kaskaskia Community College has received over $200,000 in grants to assist students and make building improvements.

The Illinois Community College Board has given a $100,000 grant for the ICCB’s Innovative and Bridge Transition Program. It provides funding for personnel to work with area high schools to enhance and communicate career pathway models, and promote critical skill gaps and awareness of high wage jobs in the area.

High schools will be able to introduce young adults to career and financial planning.

The Illinois Green Economy Network has awarded $120,000 to Kaskaskia College for a new solar panel installation at the Agricultural Education Center.

The network first awarded a grant to K.C. in 2019, which allowed the completion of several lighting and HVAC upgrades.