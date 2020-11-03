KC GU Agreement Signed For Seamless Transition

Greenville University and Kaskaskia College have signed seven new articulation agreements to help KC students transfer to Greenville.

The agreements include several programs such as chemistry, environmental biology, exercise science, marketing, Spanish and sport management.

The agreements have positive effects on students in time, money and effort. Students complete their first two years at Kaskaskia College then transfer to GU to complete their degree.

Dr. Brian Hartley, Greenville’s chief academic officer and Dean of Faculty, stated the Greenville-Kaskaskia relationship has a long history and fits well in the institution’s commitment to connection and collaboration.

With these agreements, Kaskaskia College currently has almost 200 with four-year colleges and institutions.