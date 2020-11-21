KC To Go Fully Online November 30

Kaskaskia College will return to fully online courses beginning Monday, November 30. The college continues to adapt and develop plans that ensure the safety of all students and staff by limiting face-to-face contact and increasing precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The college planned during the summer to complete the fall semester online after the Thanksgiving holiday. KC President George Evans and the college administration felt it best to limit the number of people on campus following the holiday due to the pandemic’s potential second wave. Some classes that have a lab or clinical component will continue to meet face-to-face.

“If students have questions or concerns about classes, programs, or financial aid, it would be wise of them to email or reach out directly now,” said KC President George Evans.

While classes will return to a remote format, Kaskaskia College will remain open five days a week during regular business hours, providing advising, financial aid, testing, and tutoring services. The college bookstore will also remain open, but students are encouraged to participate in book buyback via https://bookstore.kaskaskia.edu/sell_main.asp.

Other on-campus services, such as the Children’s Learning Center and college cafeteria, will remain open for the remainder of the fall semester. However, the cafeteria will offer only pre-packaged meals after November 30. The college’s Fitness Center will close on Friday, November 20, and re-open Monday, January 18.

All students, faculty, staff, and community members will continue to receive updates via email, social media, and the college’s COVID-19 website: www.kaskaskia.edu/covid19.

Kaskaskia College’s spring 2021 semester will begin on Monday, January 11, with the first week of classes being fully remote. Allowing classes to be fully remote the first week of the semester will provide additional time of limited face-to-face contact after the Christmas holiday. After the first week, the semester will return to its four instruction modes: face-to-face, online, blended, or flexible blended. Registration for the spring semester is going on now. New or current students interested in enrolling can email kcadvising@kaskaskia.edu or call 618-545-3040 to make an appointment. If any KC students are having technology device access issues, they should contact onlinehelp@kaskaskia.edu for assistance.